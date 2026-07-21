A Channel 12 News poll released Monday evening reveals that if elections were held today, the "Yashar!" party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, would be the largest party in the Knesset with 24 seats. Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, comes in second with 23 seats.

Further down the list is Naftali Bennett’s "Together" party with 15 seats, followed by The Democrats led by Yair Golan with 11, and Yisrael Beytenu under Avigdor Liberman with 9 seats.

Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Otzma Yehudit each secure 8 seats, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am take 5 seats each, and the Religious Zionist party lands at 4 seats.

According to the poll, the bloc distribution remains unchanged from previous surveys. The Zionist opposition parties hold 59 seats, coalition parties stand at 51, and Arab parties hold 10 seats - meaning neither main bloc reaches a 61-Knesset-seat majority without the Arab parties' support.

The poll also indicates that a majority of opposition voters favor forming a government with the backing of an Arab party if the anti-Netanyahu bloc fails to achieve a standalone majority. Conversely, coalition voters largely support continuing the partnership with haredi parties in the next government.

In a scenario tested by the poll involving new political runs - where Benny Gantz and Dedi Simhi unite, Gilad Erdan and Yuli Edelstein launch a joint slate, and Ofer Winter forms a new party - none of the three new slates clear the electoral threshold.

According to the survey, Winter’s party garners 2.6% of the vote, the Erdan-Edelstein slate receives 1.6%, and the Gantz-Simhi ticket also drops below the threshold with just 1.6%.