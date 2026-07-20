תיעוד קריסת המרפסת הצלה שערי חסד

Security camera footage captured the moment the balcony collapsed Monday afternoon onto a business on Keren Kayemet Le'Yisrael Street in Jerusalem's Rehavia neighborhood.

According to the initial investigation, an engineer visited the site earlier that day after defects were discovered in the balcony. Just a few hours later, the balcony collapsed.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services announced that search and rescue operations at the scene have been completed. After prolonged rescue efforts, an approximately 80-year-old man was pulled from the rubble. He was found with no signs of life.

An approximately 80-year-old woman was also rescued. She was conscious and in light condition. Two 16-year-olds-a boy and a girl-were also lightly injured, suffering abrasions to their backs. Three additional people were treated at the scene for anxiety but did not require evacuation to a hospital.

The incident commander, Deputy Fire Commissioner Shay Nehemia, said: "This was an extremely difficult and complex collapse scene. Our firefighters operated professionally to reach the trapped victims as quickly as possible and conducted thorough searches to ensure that no additional people remained beneath the rubble. Despite the tremendous efforts of all the rescue teams on the scene, we were forced to recover one of the trapped victims with no signs of life. We extend our deepest condolences to the family."