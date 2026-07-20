צוותי הכיבוי פועלים בזירה הערשי פלומנטר

A balcony collapsed Monday afternoon onto a commercial establishment on Keren Kayemet L'Yisrael Street in the Rehavia neighborhood of Jerusalem. Firefighters, police, Magen David Adom (MDA), and other emergency and rescue organizations were dispatched to the scene and are working to rescue those trapped and treat the injured.

MDA paramedics and emergency medical technicians reported that one man, about 80 years old, was without signs of life when he was extracted from the rubble and was pronounced dead. They are also providing medical treatment to three other people who sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters from Jerusalem's HaUma Fire Station are conducting searches, carrying out rescue operations, and assessing the situation at the scene. According to initial reports, there is concern that additional people may be trapped beneath the rubble and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Police said that officers from the Jerusalem District are operating alongside all emergency and rescue services while securing the area and closing roads leading to the scene.

Police urged the public to avoid the area in order to allow rescue teams to carry out their life-saving operations without interference.

credit: הערשי פלומנטר

credit: הערשי פלומנטר

credit: הערשי פלומנטר

credit: הערשי פלומנטר

credit: הערשי פלומנטר

credit: הערשי פלומנטר

credit: הערשי פלומנטר

credit: מד"א