A remarkable discovery was made recently at a dig in the Givati Parking Lot in the City of David: massive wooden beams that were burned during the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE.

The beams were found within the Jerusalem Walls National Park, during excavations conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University.

"The beams appear to have served as the roof of an inner courtyard in a building from the First Temple period," Excavation Director Efrat Bocher said. "During the destruction, they collapsed onto the floor. We believe that the plaster cladding of the building's walls, melted by the fire, covered the charred wooden beams, and ultimately enabled their exceptional preservation."

"It is very rare in Israel to find wood with such a large number of growth rings," added Dr. Johanna Regev of the Israel Antiquities Authority, who is studying the find. "Here, in the City of David, we found thick beams with many rings, offering significant research potential - with more growth rings enabling higher dating resolution. Until now we could date finds within a range of hundreds of years. Now we can attain much greater precision, narrowing the dating range down to as little as ten years."

The excavation directors noted that Jerusalem's returning residents, as they began to rebuild the city, probably made a deliberate decision to preserve the memory of the destruction by leaving behind remains that tell the story of the catastrophe.

"The concept of a landscape of memory is familiar from many cultures around the world," explained Dr. Yiftah Shalev, who directs the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority alongside Prof. Yuval Gadot of Tel Aviv University.

According to Dr. Shalev, "Preserving memory is a human need, seeking to preserve what once existed. Here we see it in its clearest form: a deliberate choice to leave ruins in place as a testament to the destruction and build the new layer over them."

"We are just before Tisha B'Av," added Bocher. "This discovery makes you feel that you are witnessing the very moment of destruction, the moment when it all happened. It's deeply moving."

Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu commented on the new discovery, saying: "Jerusalem’s soil continues to provide tangible evidence of the city’s ancient past. The wooden beams burned in the destruction of the First Temple stand as a powerful reminder of the Jewish people’s presence in Jerusalem some 2,600 years ago. On the eve of Tisha B’Av, this discovery underscores that our connection to Jerusalem is rooted not only in faith, but also in history, archaeology, and collective memory. It is our responsibility to continue uncovering, preserving, and passing this heritage on to future generations."

The growth rings of the wooden beams discovered in the City of David. Efrat Bocher