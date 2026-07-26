Aharon Streicher, spokesman for the Israel Dog Unit, described the massive search operation that led to the safe return of 4-year-old Yuval Kogan, who was found after more than a day of searches on the Ashkelon coast. Speaking to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Streicher said that at the beginning of the operation, search teams followed standard procedures for missing-person cases and thoroughly checked an area within a radius of approximately 500 meters from where Yuval was last seen. At the same time, hundreds of drones were deployed in an effort to locate the missing child.

“I have been with the unit for 11-12 years, and I don’t remember ever seeing this number of drones," Streicher said. “The answer is simple: the missing person was not within the targeted area and apparently moved farther away. He is a child, and probably smarter than we all estimated."

The Israel Dog Unit operated from a command center established by the Israel Police near the shoreline, where teams received updates and were assigned search sectors. Streicher said the incident highlighted the importance of avoiding assumptions during missing-person searches, even when the missing individual is a young child. Despite the extensive efforts, Yuval was not located in the initial search zones and was eventually found in a more distant area than expected. “When searching for a missing person, you cannot rely on assumptions," he said. “A four-year-old can reach distances that we may not initially imagine."

The search operation involved a large number of forces and advanced resources, including trackers, helicopter support, maritime police units, divers, field teams, and additional specialists from security and rescue organizations. Alongside the professional search teams, thousands of volunteers from across Israel joined the operation. Streicher praised the public response, saying that “all of Israel rallied to come and help in the searches. The best experts came to help."

He also urged caution regarding speculation and theories that emerged during Yuval’s disappearance. According to Streicher, many missing-person cases remain unresolved, but that does not automatically indicate foul play.

In Yuval’s case, he said the outcome was extraordinary. “A miracle happened here," Streicher said, pointing to the child’s young age and the challenging weather conditions during the time he was missing. “With missing persons, anything can happen," he said, thanking the many forces and volunteers who took part in the operation and congratulating the Kogan family on the outcome. “This was a great miracle."