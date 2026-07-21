Hundreds of worshippers gathered in Tzfat recently to commemorate the yahrzeit of Rabbi Isaac ben Solomon Ashkenazi Luria, known as the Ari, as volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit (IDU) worked alongside the Israel Police and other services to help ensure the event concluded safely.

Throughout the commemoration, IDU volunteers deployed specially trained working dogs and maintained a visible security presence around key gathering points. The IDU also remained on standby to assist in locating anyone who became separated from family members or required emergency assistance amid the large crowds visiting the holy site.

The annual pilgrimage attracts thousands of visitors from across Israel and abroad, requiring extensive coordination between emergency responders, security forces, and volunteer organizations. The Israel Dog Unit said its teams are trained to respond to missing-person incidents, security threats, and other emergencies that can arise during large public gatherings.