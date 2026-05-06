The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held a special dog demonstration this week for dozens of children with special needs from the wings of Krembo organization in Yehud.

During the event, unit members showcased the capabilities of their dogs, highlighting their roles in search-and-rescue and other missions. The children were also given a hands-on experience, taking part in guided activities and interacting directly with the dogs.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, commander of the Israel Dog Unit, said: “On Lag B'Omer, we are especially happy to bring light and joy to these pure souls. This is a meaningful opportunity for us to connect with the community and share what our dogs can do. We also want to thank our dedicated volunteers, who are always ready to answer the call and say ‘Here we are’ for any mission, wherever it may be."