Religious leaders from across the United Kingdom have signed an open letter expressing solidarity with the country’s Jewish community amid a rise in antisemitic attacks and threats.

The letter, organized by the Together Coalition and endorsed by figures from faith groups, business, sport, and the media, described recent incidents targeting Jews as “a nightmare from another time" and warned against growing extremism.

Among the signatories were representatives of Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, and Zoroastrian communities, who stressed that British Jews are an inseparable part of the nation.

“This country belongs to you as much as any of us," the letter stated. “You are as British as all of us who call this country home. And we will do everything we can to protect you and your community from the extremists who threaten you."

The statement comes following a series of attacks on Jewish institutions and individuals in recent months. Among the incidents was the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, two weeks ago. Synagogues and Jewish communal sites have also reportedly been targeted in separate acts of violence and vandalism.

The letter declared that the responsibility to combat antisemitism should not fall solely on the Jewish community.

“This is not a problem for Jewish people to have to respond to. This is a problem for all of us to fix," the signatories wrote.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis welcomed the initiative, describing it as “a powerful riposte to the hateful extremists who have targeted the Jewish community."

He expressed hope that additional sectors of society would join efforts to confront antisemitism and hatred.

“My hope is that where these institutions have led, others will follow, in workplaces, boardrooms, classrooms and on social media, so that we can finally begin to tackle this scourge together," Mirvis said.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, warned that extremists seek to divide British society by targeting minorities because of their religion or ethnicity.

Julie Siddiqi, co-chair of the UK Muslim Network, said Jews and Muslims should stand together against extremism due to their shared experiences of hatred and violence.

Two members of the Jewish community were murdered on Yom Kippur in October 2025 and three others seriously wounded in a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack outside a Manchester synagogue.

In March 2026, four Hatzola ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity organization were torched in the parking lot of a synagogue in Golders Green.

More recently, Finchley Reform Synagogue in north London was targeted in an attack, and several days later an incendiary device was hurled through the window of Kenton United Synagogue.

Two weeks ago, two men were stabbed in Golders Green. A suspect has since been charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack.