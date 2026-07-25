Police have released the recording of the first emergency call made by Netanel Biton, who found four-year-old Yuval Kogan after the boy had been missing for nearly 24 hours.

"Hi, this is Biton, Netanel, we found the boy," Biton told the woman at the police call center. "I am around 20 minutes from - "

The woman then asks, "Wait, the missing boy from Ashkelon?" Biton replied, "Yes yes, the missing boy."

"I am putting the police officer on the line, wait," she told him.

Yuval was found on Friday after disappearing during a trip to the beach in Ashkelon with his father and sisters. The search for Yuval lasted a full day and involved the Shin Bet.

Noam Simhi, who found Yuval together with Biton, said he had lost his way while driving to his horse ranch when he spotted the boy sitting beneath a tree.

After being reunited with his family, Yuval was taken to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center for examination and was released a short time later.

Speaking to Kan Reshet Bet, Simhi said Yuval was found several kilometers from the place where he disappeared.

"It's unbelievable," Simhi said.

According to police estimates, the boy was found about five kilometers (3.1 miles) from the location where he went missing.