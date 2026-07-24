מרגש: החיבוק של יובל כוגן עם אמו

Four-year-old Yuval Kogan, who had been missing since yesterday, was located Friday afternoon after nearly a full day of searches.

In the clip above, a rescuer shouts "We found the child! We found the child! Thank you, Father!" as he kisses Yuval.

Yuval disappeared yesterday afternoon while on a trip with his family at Ashkelon's northern beach. "The boy was standing here under a tree, looking at us," said one of the people who found him.

Yuval had been spending time with his father and his two older sisters. During a picnic held at around 12:30 p.m., he disappeared into dense vegetation in the northern dunes along the city's beaches.

The last footage of Yuval before he went missing, together with his father and sisters, was captured by security cameras at Ashkelon's northern beach, where he subsequently vanished. Yuval's father described the moment he disappeared at the search site: "He was just over my shoulder - and then he disappeared. We need to think in other directions."

Before Yuval was found, his mother, Dr. Dina Kogan, a pediatrician, called on the public to assist and urged emergency services to mobilize fully.

"A four-year-old child who has been without his parents for so long is in immediate danger to his life," she said.

"There is no time to wait for supporting findings or clear evidence. We must use every tool available and consider every possibility, including abduction."

"I am very worried that this is not just a child who got lost. As the hours pass, I fear this may be an abduction incident," the mother explained. "This is not terrain where a child could travel far on his own. He is curious and mischievous, but it is difficult not to also consider the possibility that another person is involved - whether someone mentally unstable or something with a nationalistic motive. He was afraid of water, and in any case the sea was too far away for him to walk there."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir welcomed the news with joy, saying: “Thank God for the wonderful news - Yuval has been found safe and sound."

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Israel Police officers, Border Police fighters, Fire and Rescue Services, IDF soldiers, local emergency response teams, search and rescue units, Prison Service personnel, the many volunteers, and everyone who worked with dedication, determination, and without pause until Yuval was found."

“Today, I witnessed firsthand the concern, the tremendous mobilization, and the commitment of all the forces involved. I could not be prouder to lead a system that works in this way for the citizens of Israel.

“I embrace Yuval and his family and pray that from this moment on, they will know only days of peace, health, and joy. Thank you to the Creator for this great miracle."