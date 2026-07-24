National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited Ashkelon on Friday morning to receive an update on the ongoing search for 4-year-old Yuval Kogan, who has been missing since Thursday.

During the visit, Ben Gvir held a situational assessment with the commander of the Southern District, the regional commander, and senior officers overseeing the search operation. Security officials briefed the minister on the extensive efforts that have been underway since the child was reported missing.

At the conclusion of the assessment, Ben Gvir instructed that forces in the field continue to be reinforced and that Israel Police employ all available resources and capabilities until Yuval is located.

The minister later met with Yuval's parents, offering them support and assuring them that Israel Police and all security forces are doing, and will continue to do, everything possible to find the child and bring him home safely.

Meanwhile, large-scale search efforts resumed Friday after continuing throughout the night. Police drones scanned the area overnight, while significant forces are continuing searches by air, land, and sea, combing every section of the coastline and surrounding area.

The operation includes personnel from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the police air unit, the marine police, volunteer diving teams, civilian volunteers, and additional emergency and rescue organizations. As of Friday morning, authorities said no significant breakthrough had been made.

Earlier, Israel Police released a description of Yuval and appealed to the public for assistance. According to police, the child has a slim build, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a green shirt near Hofit Beach. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Israel Police emergency hotline (100) or the Ashkelon Police Station at 08-677-1440.

Yuval's mother, Dina Kogan, said earlier that she fears her son may have been abducted and urged the public to assist in the search. She said the family had been on a sand dune near the beach and lost sight of Yuval for several minutes, after which he disappeared.