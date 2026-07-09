A new investigation published Wednesday by Geneva-based NGO UN Watch accuses the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) of repeatedly labeling slain Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists as journalists, maintaining those designations even after the groups publicly acknowledged their operational roles.

According to the findings, cited in a JNS report, UNESCO “has neither corrected nor withdrawn the statements in question" despite subsequent public admissions by Hamas and Islamic Jihad confirming that several individuals honored by the UN body were active members of their military wings.

Among the documentation highlighted in the report is the case of Mohammed Manhal Abu Armana, whom UNESCO publicly memorialized as “a journalist for the news agency Palestine Now."

UN Watch noted that Hamas later released a video depicting Abu Armana acting as a platoon commander, brandishing weapons, launching a rocket-propelled grenade, and stating, “By Allah, we will not betray this blood."

The investigation also references Anas al-Sharif, whom UNESCO categorized as an Al Jazeera reporter. UN Watch pointed out that Israeli military authorities had released documentation prior to UNESCO’s official statement identifying al-Sharif as the head of a localized Hamas cell responsible for directing rocket strikes.

“UNESCO action to defend press freedom around the globe has tremendous potential," UN Watch noted in its assessment.

“This golden opportunity is squandered, however, when the authority of the United Nations is used to make factual assertions that have not been adequately verified."

In light of the findings, UN Watch submitted a formal request calling on UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany to conduct a comprehensive audit of all casualty notices concerning media workers issued since October 7, 2023. The organization urged UNESCO to > “correct or retract" any factual inaccuracies, open an independent probe into the agency’s internal verification protocols, and publicly hold the responsible officials accountable.

Israel has had a contentious relationship with UNESCO, which has approved several anti-Israel resolutions in recent years.

In November of 2023, UNESCO passed a resolution on the Gaza war which was critical of Israel but failed to condemn Hamas, resulting in criticism from the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

In 2018, UNESCO approved a resolution declaring that the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron and Rachel’s Tomb in Bethlehem are "an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian territory."

Previous resolutions referred to the Jewish state as "the occupying power" in Jerusalem. Another declared the Old City of Hebron as a “Palestinian World Heritage site".

In 2016, UNESCO passed resolutions declaring that Israel has no rights to Jerusalem , and describing the Temple Mount and Old City of Jerusalem as Muslim holy sites .