The United States will withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), citing concerns over the agency's perceived anti-Israel and anti-American stance, as well as what the administration calls a divisive cultural agenda.

According to the New York Post, the decision follows a 90-day review ordered by President Trump in February, aimed at investigating anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment within the organization. A White House official noted that UNESCO's policies on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, along with a perceived bias toward Palestinian and Chinese interests, contributed to the move.

"President Trump has decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO - which supports woke, divisive cultural and social causes that are totally out-of-step with the commonsense policies that Americans voted for in November," said White House deputy spokesperson Anna Kelly.

Among the policies highlighted by administration officials were a 2023 "anti-racism toolkit" and the 2024 "Transforming MEN'talities" initiative, which aimed to reshape cultural attitudes toward gender. The administration also pointed to video game initiatives intended to promote gender equality.

The White House accused UNESCO of using its Executive Board to enact anti-Israel measures, including the designation of Jewish sites as "Palestinian World Heritage" locations. Officials also criticized the agency's consistent use of language describing Israel as an occupier.

China's influence within UNESCO was another key concern, with Beijing identified as the organization's second-largest funder and Chinese nationals holding senior positions.

This marks the second time President Trump has withdrawn the US from UNESCO, having previously done so in 2017. The US first left the agency under President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Former President Joe Biden had rejoined the organization in 2023, committing to repay over $600 million in back dues.