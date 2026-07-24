Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television reported on Friday evening that Saudi Arabia attacked Yemen’s city Hodeidah.

Al Arabiya reported explosions at weapons depots in the city and witnesses told Reuters that several strikes hit the port.

The Saudi strikes came after a Saudi vessel, the NCC Masa, sustained minor hull damage after it was attacked while sailing in the Red Sea on Friday.

The Saudi Press Agency reported, citing an official source at the General Transport Authority, that the vessel continued to its destination after checks confirmed that both the ship and its crew were safe.

The attacks come amid tensions between the Saudis and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

On Monday, the Houthis announced an immediate naval embargo against Saudi Arabia, marking the sharpest escalation between the two forces since a 2022 truce.

The Houthis’ military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, threatened retaliatory strikes if Saudi Arabia escalates military operations.

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement," he said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation."

Saudi Arabia, in response, pledged to deploy all lawful measures under international law to safeguard its shipping.

The back-and-forth followed an incident two weeks ago in which at least 50 Houthi rebels were killed and dozens more wounded during intense clashes with Yemeni government forces south of Hodeidah province in western Yemen.

Last week, the Houthis claimed that Saudi forces carried out airstrikes against Sanaa International Airport. Yemen's internationally recognized government claimed responsibility for the strike, stating it acted to intercept an incoming Iranian plane. In response, Houthi forces fired missiles toward southwestern Saudi Arabia near Abha Airport.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)