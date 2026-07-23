US President Donald Trump warned today (Thursday) that the US would hold the Iranian regime responsible if its proxy, the Houthi terrorist organization, attacked civilian vessels.

"A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly. Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves, who I am very disappointed with in that they have, until now, acted very professionally and smart," he said.

On Monday, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree announced an immediate Houthi naval embargo against Saudi Arabia, marking the sharpest escalation between the two forces since a 2022 truce.

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement," he said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation."

Saudi Arabia, in response, pledged to deploy all lawful measures under international law to safeguard its shipping.

On Wednesday, the Houthis launched attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea area.