Rabbi David Stav, chairman of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, has called on Israelis to remember the families whose homes were destroyed in the devastating fire at Havat Gilad, even as much of the country watches the World Cup final.

In a video published on the Tzohar organization's channel, Rabbi Stav reflected on the contrast between the national focus on the sporting event and the suffering of dozens of families displaced by the blaze.

"Tonight, most of Israel is watching the World Cup final, while dozens of families are mourning the homes they lost yesterday at Havat Gilad," he said. "You can't stop life and spend the whole day mourning. No one is asking us to cry all day, or not to play, or not to watch the game."

Instead, he urged Israelis to combine their daily routines with acts of compassion and mutual responsibility. "It is appropriate that each of us asks: What have I done today to help our dear brothers and sisters at Havat Gilad who lost their homes?" he said. "Whether it is a kind word, a phone call, or financial assistance, they are our brothers and sisters."

"Before everyone enjoys the game, perhaps it is worth thinking for a moment about our brothers and sisters at Havat Gilad and giving something that can ease, even a little, the pain they have experienced over the past day. A small donation and a good word will help them, and, in truth, will also help us."