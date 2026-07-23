Two Palestinian Arabs who were arrested earlier in the week on suspicion that they caused the fire that devastated Havat Gilad have been released under restrictive conditions. Investigators continue to search for the suspects.

The two released detainees were Palestinian Authority policemen. The investigation found that at the time the fire broke out, approximately 150 vehicles were travelling on the road. Nearly 100 of those vehicles had their windows open, and the cigarette that started the fire was most probably tossed from one of them.

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The investigation team is continuing its activities in an attempt to locate the suspects. At the same time, the team is analyzing footage from other cameras in the area.