Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Israel on Wednesday ahead of the onset of Tisha B'Av (the Ninth of Av), the saddest day on the Jewish calendar.

My brothers and sisters, dear citizens of Israel. On the eve of Tisha B'Av, we remember the destruction of the Temple. We remember the terrible price of hatred and boycotts within us," the Prime Minister opened.

He listed the various events and challenges Israel faced in recent years and stressed the value of mutual responsibility and camaraderie seen among the public and the soldiers in the field. "In the past three years, together, we prevented the destruction of the Third Temple. Instead of a civil war, we were brothers who fought shoulder-to-shoulder to repel those who sought to harm us. We joined forces, we fought like lions, and together, we saved the State of Israel. We showed the world that the people of Israel are a brave people, with a brave army, a generation of heroes. We repelled the terror of destruction, and we achieved great achievements."

Together with the achievements, Netanyahu also noted the missions that lay ahead and the complex security and political reality. He clarified that "even though the work is not complete, even though many challenges lie ahead, I am certain with every fiber of my being that we will succeed." The Prime Minister declared his goals for the future: "As the Prime Minister of Israel, I intend on increasing unity among us. Therefore, I will work to form a broad national government, a stable government that will care for our security and future."

Additionally, Netanyahu addressed the tense atmosphere surrounding the election period and emphasized his faith in the social resilience of the country's citizens: "I know that during the election period there will be arguments that will make it harder for us to see, but I also know that we are more united than it seems. How do I know? Because I've seen you at the moment of truth. Because I meet our heroic soldiers. Because I've seen the entire nation of Israel in all its glory, a nation that lends a hand to its friend."

He concluded his remarks by calling for unity. "The great lesson to be learned: with baseless hatred, we were destroyed. With love of one's fellow Jew, we got up. Together, with G-d's help, we will ensure Israel's eternity."