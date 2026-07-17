Ahead of the Democrats party primary, Yariv Oppenheimer lashed out against his fellow candidate, anti-religion firebrand Naor Narkis, warning in an interview with Channel 13 against the latter's election to the Knesset. Oppenheimer said that the two are neck-and-neck for Meretz faction allotment on the party's list.

Oppenheimer said that his main concern stems from Narkis's past remarks on social media. Oppenheimer said that Narkis has written that he is ready to join a Netanyahu government, and added, "Is there anyone in the Democrats, from the Democrats' members, who wants to bring to the Knesset someone who said several times that he wants to enter a Netanyahu government?"

Oppenheimer further claimed that Narkis classified Meretz as a "dead party," presented himself as a capitalist, and had previously debated joining different parties. "I say, run in Yisrael Beytenu. Something here smells and feels almost like fraud," Oppenheimer said, and added that the left-wing camp has already been disappointed in the past by electees who acted contrary to expectations.

Later in the interview, Oppenheimer was asked about Narkis's public activism in the fight against religious coercion. He answered that he himself supports the struggle for the legitimacy of the secular public, but believes that Narkis "does these things in a provocative and trolling manner, and in a way that may allow the other camp to use it."

Oppenheimer added that beyond his style, he takes issue with Narkis's past public activism. He noted that Narkis was part of an initiative that would encourage Israelis to emigrate to Berlin and would even aid them in making the move. He wondered if such activities are in line with the Democrats' values.