Former Minister and Ambassador Gilad Erdan is proceeding toward announcing the establishment of a new right-wing party, expected to launch within the next week.

Kan News reported that the list will present itself as a liberal right-wing party and will call for the formation of a broad Zionist government, while committing not to join a narrow government led by either side.

Former Minister Ayelet Shaked is not expected to partake in the venture. Likewise, a merger with Benny Gantz is not currently on the table, even though the two sides have spoken.

Leading the fight for equal service and haredi enlistment will be Yuli Edelstein, who also left the Likud and is set to be number two on the list after Erdan.

Erdan is currently in talks with other public figures, including former Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloc, and Shvut Raanan, one of the founders of the Reservists' Wives Forum.

Erdan's associates clarified that actually embarking on a political path is conditional on his being convinced that he will have the necessary resources at his disposal to ensure the party's success in the election campaign.