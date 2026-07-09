Parashat Matot, the first of this week's double Torah portions of Matot-Masei, (beginning in Numbers 30), opens with the subject of oaths and vows.

Man’s ability to speak is a true reflection of the Divine image in which he is created, and his words have the power to create - as well as to destroy. If he uses his words wisely, he can truly emulate God and bring blessing to the world.

This week's Jerusalem Lights podcast finds our hosts in deep reflection on man's unique power of speech, and his great responsibility to use it wisely.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share powerful Torah insights on these last two portions of the Book of N