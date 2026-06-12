Everything begins to unravel for the Generation of the Desert in the Torah portion of Shelach. The debacle of the spies' sin leaves its mark on the nation for generations to come, leading to the tragedies of Tisha B'Av, and changing history forever.

In this week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ask some hard questions about this epic trauma, in the context of historical amnesia and the psychology of fear and vulnerability. And the most important question of all: How do we rectify the sin of the spies against the Land of Israel?