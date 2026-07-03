In the Torah portion of Pinchas (Num. 25:10), Pinchas, grandson of the High Priest Aaron, "zealously avenged God's vengeance" and received both a covenant of peace, and a covenant of eternal priesthood.

Who was this man? What empowered his deed, and what is the nature of this special status he was given?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman consider these questions...as well as the famed teaching that Pinchas and Elijah the Prophet, who lives eternally, are one and the same person.

How did Pinchas become "Eliyahu HaNavi," the harbinger of the messiah's arrival?