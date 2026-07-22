US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran wants to make a deal with Washington, but is not yet ready for one.

"They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal - but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready," Trump told a rally in Marietta, Georgia.

The President stated that the US is “winning in the Islamic Republic of Iran and we are ensuring that they will never ever be able to do to us what they have done to so many."

“They’ve killed 52,000 plus protesters. People that were protesting have been killed over the last four months. Nobody wants to talk about it," he added.

The comments came hours after Trump threatened a further escalation against Iran, warning that the US would begin blowing up Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran does not cease its attacks on international shipping.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

On Wednesday morning, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it successfully completed another wave of strikes against Iran, the 11th night in a row.

According to the statement, CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway vital for regional and global trade. The unwarranted attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent mariners and undermined freedom of navigation," said CENTCOM.

It stressed, “Despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessel transit. Since early May, CENTCOM forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil."