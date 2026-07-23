המילואימניק בקמפיין של סמוטריץ' ללא קרדיט

An IDF reservist shared a video on Thursday with his friends expressing support for Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, filmed while in uniform with the Gaza Strip in the background.

In the video, he said, "We are here on the ground, preparing the area for settlement - Elei Sinai, Dugit. For the reservists, for security, for settlement - it's Smotrich all the way."

Following the publication of the video, the soldier was subjected to disciplinary proceedings within hours, which concluded with the decision to dismiss him from reserve duty. The IDF emphasized that his actions were a violation of military protocol.

The soldier was currently serving his sixth round of operational duty, having accumulated over 500 days of reserve service.

In an official statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, "The soldier’s conduct stands in direct violation of IDF regulations. Under standing orders, military personnel - whether in active duty or the reserves - are strictly prohibited from making political statements, particularly while in uniform. The incident is being addressed, and the reservist will face prompt disciplinary action."

The Religious Zionist party responded to the decision: "We refuse to accept the selective enforcement used against a combat soldier who has completed hundreds of days of reserve duty and devoted himself entirely to the nation. When a string of left-wing politicians - such as Yaya Fink, Yoaz Hendel, and other Knesset candidates - campaign in uniform day in and day out, the military remains silent."

The party further clarified: "Contrary to claims circulating in the media, this was a private initiative by a heroic soldier who sent a personal video to his friends, with no connection to the party. At a time when the IDF desperately needs combat soldiers, his commanders should have settled for a command reprimand rather than dishonorably discharging him from reserve duty. We call on the IDF Chief of Staff to step in and reinstate him."