Dozens of Knesset members have appealed to IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, demanding the immediate reinstatement of Reserve Battalion 941 - composed of alumni of the haredi Netzach Yehuda battalion - to operational duty. The battalion was temporarily removed following an incident involving a CNN journalist.

The initiative was led by MK Tzvi Sukkot, following a report published yesterday on Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the battalion’s removal from operational activity. Sukkot drafted the letter that was signed by dozens of Knesset members.

In the letter, the MKs began by expressing strong support for the IDF and its operations in the war. They noted that under Zamir’s command, IDF forces are fighting terrorism “in a manner that is astonishing the entire world."

Nevertheless, the signatories sharply criticized the decision to pull the battalion from operational duty, which they claim was taken in direct response to media coverage. They stated that this is an unusual decision that could severely damage the trust of fighters and reservists - particularly at a time when a broad mobilization of forces is urgently needed.

The letter emphasized that the decision carries far-reaching implications, both operationally and on the public and family levels. The Knesset members warned against harming the morale of soldiers, public confidence in the defense establishment, and efforts to integrate additional populations into military service.

At the conclusion of the letter, the MKs called on the Chief of Staff to reverse his decision and order the battalion’s immediate return to full operational activity.

MK Tzvi Sukkot described the decision as “outrageous," adding that considerations of media image must not be allowed to override the need to back fighters who are risking their lives for the country’s security. He stated that it is the duty of Knesset members to oversee such decisions and prevent damage to the reserves system.

Among the signatories were MKs Zvika Foghel, Ariel Kallner, Nissim Vaturi, Amit Halevi, Tally Gotliv, Simcha Rothman, David Bitan, Galit Distel Atbaryan, Akrám Hasson, Mishel Buskila, and others.