The IDF yesterday (Monday) marked the Day of Appreciation for reserve service personnel and emphasized the contribution of hundreds of thousands of soldiers who left their daily routines, families, and workplaces for the national mission.

The IDF stressed that the reserve force has grown by tens of thousands of service members since the start of the war, alongside the establishment of dozens of new frameworks and units intended to meet operational needs across all arenas.

According to data published by the IDF, the average number of active reserve service days stood at about 94 days in 2024 and about 78 days in 2025. It was also reported that around 37 percent of reservists are parents.

The IDF also published the five cities with the highest number of reservists: Tel Aviv-Jaffa with about 42,000 service members, Jerusalem with about 23,000, Rishon LeZion with about 16,000, Be’er Sheva with about 15,000, and Haifa with about 14,000.

In its statement, the IDF said that since the outbreak of the war, hundreds of thousands of reservists have reported for duty out of a sense of mission, responsibility, and commitment to national security. The military noted that even in the past 24 hours, additional reservists were mobilized in various branches and units.

“We salute the service members and their families for their dedication, sacrifice, and willingness to report time and again, at any time and in any place, for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. Alongside them, shoulder to shoulder, serve conscripted and career soldiers with dedication and commitment," the statement said.