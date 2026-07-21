A confrontation erupted Tuesday at the Omer Council after police attempted to detain Yeruham Council head Adv. Nili Aharon during a protest over KKL-JNF funding decisions. The incident ended with Aharon being taken to Soroka Medical Center after she said she was injured during the encounter.

According to Aharon, police were called to the council following a complaint filed after she protested against KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky over the organization's decision to suspend funding designated for the operation of Yeruham's lake park. She argued that the move would harm local residents, threaten jobs, and jeopardize one of the city's central public assets.

In a Facebook post published from her hospital bed, Aharon alleged that officers used excessive force while attempting to arrest her. She claimed she was thrown to the ground, handcuffed, and later evacuated by Magen David Adom to Soroka Medical Center, where she underwent medical examinations and remained under observation.

Israel Police disputed aspects of her account, saying officers asked Aharon to accompany them after responding to the incident, but she refused. Police said she was informed that continued refusal would lead to her arrest. According to the statement, Aharon later apologized for her conduct, and after Omer Council head Erez Badash withdrew his complaint, the matter was resolved at the scene without further police action.

Badash said the Omer Local Council supports freedom of expression but must also maintain public order. He said Aharon entered a meeting at the council offices without prior coordination while carrying a megaphone, disrupting proceedings. Badash added that he ultimately chose to withdraw his complaint to prevent her arrest and wished Aharon a speedy recovery, expressing hope for continued cooperation on behalf of residents across the Negev.