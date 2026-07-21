מעצר המחבל שרצה לפגוע בבן גביר דוברות המשטרה

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Northern District Police's Amakim Central Unit have arrested Muhammad Awad, 29, of Nazareth, on suspicion of advancing terrorist activity.

According to a joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israel Police, the investigation found that Awad contacted the Hamas terrorist organization seeking to join its ranks and obtain resources to carry out terrorist activity.

Investigators allege that Awad planned to carry out an attack against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Authorities also revealed that the suspect was employed as an unarmed security guard at the Afula Central Bus Station.

On Tuesday morning, the Northern District Attorney's Office filed a prosecutor's declaration with the Nazareth District Court ahead of the expected filing of an indictment against Awad.

In their joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said they view with utmost severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activities that endanger the security of the state and its citizens. They added that they will continue to use all legal means at their disposal to bring those involved in such activities to justice.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir responded, saying that "this is the ninth time that terrorist organizations have targeted me and attempted to harm me. I thank the Shin Bet, Israel Police, Israel Prison Service intelligence unit, the Magen Unit, and “the G-d Almighty," for thwarting attempts to harm me and my family.

Ben Gvir added that he would continue advancing prison reforms, demolishing illegal homes, implementing the death penalty law for terrorists, working to ensure that “we are the sovereigns on the Temple Mount," establishing civilian security squads, and arming Israeli citizens.

“We will not be intimidated by you, and I will not be deterred," he said. “I will continue to act 24/7 for the sake of the people of Israel."