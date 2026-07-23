נשק דרוך וסכינים | כוחות הביטחון מנעו חיסול פלילי צילום: דוברות המשטרה

A proactive operation by the Central Israel Border Police and officers from the Lod Police Station on Wednesday night foiled a criminal assassination attempt.

During the operation, the forces, who operated under the mission headquarters established in the city to fight crime and maintain order, heard several bursts of gunfire and immediately rushed in the direction of the source.

While searching the area, the officers located an individual holding a pistol. The forces acted quickly, overpowered the suspect, and arrested him. At the same time, they seized the weapon, a loaded Glock handgun with a bullet in the chamber.

Continued searches in the area led the forces to several additional suspects, who were arrested and taken for questioning at the Lod Police Station.

During the search, forces also located a suspicious vehicle containing live ammunition. The vehicle's license plates were covered with black tape to disguise its identity.

During the operation, the officers also seized four pistol magazines, ammunition, a substance suspected of being a drug, and knives.