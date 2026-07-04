Yemen's Houthi rebel group has claimed that on Friday morning, Saudi Arabian warplanes violated Yemeni airspace.

According to a Houthi spokesperson, on Friday morning at 5:20 a.m., "a formation of Saudi enemy warplanes violated Yemeni airspace in an attempt to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft carrying more than 200 stranded, wounded, and sick citizens from landing at Sana'a International Airport, which is along with Yemen, has been under an unjust blockade for nearly 11 years.

"However, thanks be to Allah, their attempt failed through the interception of the warplanes by the Yemeni Armed Forces that thwarted this attempt by targeting the warplanes with a number of air defense missiles, forcing it to leave Yemeni airspace by the grace and power of Allah."

The Houthi statement continued, "Therefore, the Yemeni Armed Forces affirm the following: First, we warn the criminal Saudi enemy against repeating any attempt to violate our airspace or any aggression targeting our country, such actions will be met with a comprehensive response targeting its airports and vital interests on land and sea."

"Second, we will not accept the continuation of the unjust Saudi-American blockade on our country indefinitely, and we will take all legitimate steps to end this blockade.

"Third, we call upon our dear people to continue the general mobilization and combat readiness in response to the call of our leader, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, may Allah protect him.

"Fourthly, we affirm the readiness of the armed forces, in all their formations, for any options the Leader may decide upon, and that their fingers are on the trigger to implement directives aimed at breaking the Saudi-American siege on our dear people and expelling the occupiers.

"Finally, we stress the necessity of ending the siege and the control over Sana'a International Airport. We commend and deeply appreciate the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in taking the initiative to break the siege and transport the sick, the stranded, and the official and popular delegation participating in the funeral of the martyr, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, may Allah be pleased with him."

The statement concluded, "We affirm the continuation of flights between Sana'a and Tehran airports, Allah's willing, to break the siege and alleviate the suffering of our dear, oppressed Yemeni people, whatever the consequences and repercussions."