Amid Israeli assessments that the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran could spill over into Israel, at least three municipalities have ordered the opening of public bomb shelters.

In Ramat Gan, Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen instructed that public shelters be opened. The municipality stressed that there has been no change to Home Front Command guidelines and said the move was being taken as a precautionary safety measure.

Residents' building committees were also urged "to take extra precautions within their area of responsibility and prepare shared shelters for use if necessary."

"Municipal officials, led by the mayor, are in continuous contact with the Home Front Command," the Ramat Gan municipality said.

Similar steps have also been taken by local authorities in Karmiel, Eilat, and several other municipalities.