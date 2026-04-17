Magen David Adom (MDA) has established an emergency primary response clinic inside a shelter in Kibbutz Misgav Am, following a request received by the MDA's Director General.

Misgav Am, located on the border with Lebanon, is home to approximately 240 residents and has suffered near-constant missile barrages and UAV threats since the war with Iran broke out on February 28.

In light of the need to strengthen immediate on-site medical response, and due to the sensitive location of the kibbutz, MDA undertook the establishment of the clinic. The project was carried out with the assistance of MDA Chief Paramedic Dr. Shafir Botner and Head of the Immediate Response Department in MDA’s Operations Division, Yossi Halabi. The clinic will enable the provision of initial medical care to residents during emergencies, until additional medical teams arrive if required.

As part of the initiative, MDA equipped the clinic with all necessary medical supplies, including resuscitation equipment, first aid materials, bandaging supplies, and additional advanced equipment.

MDA paramedic Igor Krasni, a resident of the kibbutz who will help manage the clinic, shared, "This clinic is going to change the situation on the ground for us. We are right on the border, and the nearest MDA station is in Kiryat Shmona."

"!During missile fire, roads can sometimes be blocked, which means we may need to treat casualties ourselves until MDA teams arrive.

"Now, thanks to MDA, we have advanced equipment, medications, beds, bandaging supplies, and more, to ensure we can do this in the most professional way. It’s truly amazing."

In addition, residents of the kibbutz received training and refreshers in first aid, aimed at providing them with life-saving tools and strengthening community resilience during emergencies.

Kibbutz secretary and community manager, Erez Bergman, said, "We appreciate tremendously the establishment of this clinic. We are right on the border and have basic needs that must be met. From the moment we raised the issue, MDA stepped up, and within a week turned a shelter that had nothing in it into a state-of-the-art clinic, equipped it with advanced medical gear, and trained residents to perform basic medical procedures. The clinic can serve not only us but also surrounding communities and save lives. Everyone in the kibbutz is full of admiration and appreciation for MDA."

Chairman of the kibbutz emergency team, Bogdan Dumitrescu, added: "There are no words to describe how grateful we are to MDA for rising to the challenge and establishing a clinic in the community within just a few days. The importance of this clinic is immense - it enables us to provide immediate medical response and save lives. I sincerely hope we will never need to use it, but reality teaches us otherwise, and we must be prepared for any scenario. Thank you to MDA for this wonderful contribution."

MDA Director General Eli Bin commented, "MDA places the highest importance on making life-saving medical care accessible even in the most remote and threatened communities. The establishment of the emergency clinic in Misgav Am is part of our commitment to residents, to strengthening preparedness, and to preserving human life. We will continue to operate wherever needed, in routine times and in emergencies."