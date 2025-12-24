The Knesset’s Interior and Environmental Protection Committee, chaired by MK Yitzik Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit), held an urgent discussion Tuesday regarding the lack of bomb shelters and urban renewal solutions in the Hadar neighborhood of Haifa.

The discussion took place as part of a fast-track procedure requested by MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) and a group of other Knesset members. The difficulties faced by the residents were presented by Haifa City Council member and member of the Planning and Building Committee, Avraham Stern.

During the discussion, Kroizer noted that, "The Hadar neighborhood in Haifa is very challenging and not attractive to developers for urban renewal projects." At the same time, he stressed, "The data is very worrying - 95% of the buildings in the neighborhood lack protection, 80% of the residents are elderly or children from low socio-economic backgrounds. This is a population that cannot afford renovations and construction; they need external assistance to push them forward. I request that a team be set up that will include all the relevant parties."

Porush, who initiated the discussion, said: "I am here today to bring the cry of these residents. The situation is that almost every neighborhood in Haifa is experiencing urban renewal, and only the Hadar neighborhood is left behind. These are 40,000 residents who feel an existential threat, and there is currently no solution. I call on all relevant parties to become seriously involved and find a solution."

MK Akram Hasson warned: "If, G-d forbid, something happens in this country, Haifa will bear the hardest blow. If there is an earthquake, both Hadar and all the old neighborhoods that have not received protection or support will certainly collapse at the beginning, and this will lead to disasters. We, the Knesset members, must address this issue. I am ready to be part of the solution, sit with everyone, and advance these issues."

Stern said, a member of Haifa's City Council, added, "I call on the Committee chairman to involve himself in what is happening. This is truly a matter of saving lives, and I hope this is just a wake-up call, and by G-d’s grace, nothing will happen. We must put in the required effort, as a state and as a municipality, gather all the relevant parties together at the table, and push with all our might for a real protection solution for Hadar."

The request for the discussion was joined by MKs Moshe Abutbul, Akram Hasson, Avi Maoz, Ariel Kallner, Meirav Ben-Ari, and Limor Son Har-Melech.

Kroizer concluded the discussion saying: "I hope all the teams understand the importance of finding solutions. We in the committee will continue to follow up and monitor until a real solution is found for the residents of the Hadar neighborhood."