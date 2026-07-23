Shin Bet chief David Zini told senior agency officials that he has been the target of a media campaign against him, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, shortly after assuming office, Zini convened all of the Shin Bet's senior managers for a closed-door meeting in which he outlined his worldview.

During the meeting, he criticized the media's conduct, saying, "The media carried out a character assassination against me. What they are saying about how I was selected for the position, and the claim that I acted behind the IDF Chief of Staff's back, is false."

Petitions were filed against Zini's appointment both before and after he was chosen for office. The Supreme Court, however, rejected these petitions, and Zini's appointment was ultimately finalized.

Shortly after Zini took office, journalist Yaakov Bardugo reported on Channel 14 that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's office had begun working on drafting a legal opinion to prohibit him from dealing with core issues related to Gaza.

Bardugo warned: "This is a provocative, serious, and unnecessary blow to national security, no less. Imagine, for example, if Gil Limon informed the Chief of Staff that he is prohibited from dealing with the Air Force."