Shin Bet Director David Zini has instructed the dismantlement of a memorial display for agents who fell since October 7th at the entrance to the agency's headquarters in Tel Aviv, Haaretz reported.

The report claimed that the reason for the dismantlement was that "we don't have to see the failure in our faces every day," and that "the display reflects defeatism."

The Shin Bet responded to the report: "The failure of October 7th is one of the greatest and painful failures in Israel's history. As part of this perception, in the view of the director of the agency, showing some of the fallen minimizes the failure and reflects only part of the terrible disaster that befell us."

The agency further noted that "there is a memorial wall at the agency headquarters that displays the names of all the fallen and not just some of them."