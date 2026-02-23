Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's office is working on drafting a legal opinion to prohibit Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief David Zini from dealing with core issues related to Gaza, journalist Yaakov Bardugo reported on Channel 14.

Bardugo's report is based on sources within the Justice Ministry which allege that Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon, is leading the drafting of the opinion with full backing from Baharav-Miara and in coordination with the legal adviser of the Shin Bet itself.

According to Bardugo, the legal move comes "after the failed attempt to target the head of Shin Bet David Zini, following an investigation into his brother Bezalel, despite the fact that the investigation has concluded and that all those involved are detained."

He noted that "the investigation has ended and all those involved are detained," and therefore, he claims, there is no substantive reason to prevent the Shin Bet chief from being involved in security operations in Gaza, including efforts to combat smuggling attempts.

Sharply criticizing the judicial system's behavior towards senior security officials, Bardugo added: "This is a provocative, serious, and unnecessary blow to national security, no less. Imagine, for example, if Gil Limon informed the Chief of Staff that he is prohibited from dealing with the Air Force."