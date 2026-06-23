Shin Bet Director David Zini has decided not to approve the holding of an LGBT event on behalf of the agency, to cancel invitations that had been sent out, and to remove signs or symbols that were already being prepared, Channel 12 News reported.

The LGBT event, according to sources involved in organizing it, was canceled by an “order from above" without any further explanation.

According to those sources, all of their requests were rejected, including a request to display an LGBT banner on a screen in the Shin Bet building, a request to install a screensaver on computers, a request to hang LGBT flags in the event hall, and a request to use the organization’s systems to distribute designated content.

According to the report, Zini is also working to shut down the LGBT forum within the Shin Bet, and the organization’s Human Resources Division has been instructed to transfer the dedicated budget for LGBT-related matters to the general budget.

The Shin Bet did not provide a response to the claims.