Israel's defense establishment is preparing for the possibility of a broader regional escalation amid the continuing conflict between the United States and Iran.

Although Israel is not currently involved in the direct confrontation, the IDF and other security agencies are preparing for scenarios in which Iran could expand the conflict.

As part of those preparations, soldiers serving in the Home Front Command have been instructed to be ready to receive call-up orders should the situation escalate further. At the same time, reservists and recently discharged soldiers have received messages stressing that no immediate mobilization is underway and there is no reason for panic, but that they should remain alert and available for a possible call-up.

Security officials said that while Israel is not currently the focus of the conflict between Washington and Tehran, if Iran chooses to attack Israel, "it will suffer a harsh blow unlike anything it has experienced before."

The officials also stressed that the defense establishment continues to monitor developments and prepare responses for a range of possible scenarios.