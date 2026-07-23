The Yashar! party's election headquarters has decided to strengthen security arrangements for party chairman Gadi Eisenkot by assigning him a personal security guard during campaign tours and appearances at large public events.

The decision comes amid increasingly hostile public rhetoric, a campaign targeting Eisenkot, and a growing number of election events, after it was determined that he is not entitled to state-funded security.

Eisenkot does not currently hold a government position that qualifies him for protection by the Shin Bet's VIP Security Unit. As a result, the party has decided to provide him with private security during large public gatherings and campaign visits across the country.

Sources familiar with the matter said the decision was driven by the combination of rising attendance at Eisenkot's events, his senior political status, and the public campaign being waged against him in recent weeks.

The issue has also drawn attention because of the security arrangements provided to other political figures. "Together" party chairman Naftali Bennett continues to receive Shin Bet protection as a former prime minister, while members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family are also protected by the Shin Bet under existing regulations.

The Shin Bet responded: "The Shin Bet is responsible for protecting individuals designated in accordance with the law. Eisenkot is not among those individuals."