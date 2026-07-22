Yashar! party chairman and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot on Wednesday responded to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's recent anti-Israel statements, stressing that "no one can rewrite history."

In a post on X, Eisenkot wrote, "At 6:29 a.m. on October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a murderous attack on Israeli civilians - men, women, and children. It was the deadliest act of terrorism and antisemitic violence against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Among those murdered, burned, raped, and slaughtered were Israelis and Americans; Jews, Christians, and Muslims."

"No one can rewrite history and turn the aggressor into the victim. Nothing can obscure the atrocities committed by this abhorrent terrorist organization against civilians in their homes, in their own country.

"The people of Israel will stand united against any attempt to do so."

He added, "In the face of terrorism and the darkest forces of hatred - which New York City knows all too well from the horrors of September 11 - truth must always prevail."

"The remarks by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are a reckless distortion of the truth. They are pure antisemitism, with no basis in fact. They are dangerous, inflammatory, and have no place anywhere - certainly not in 2026.

"At a time when populism is on the rise and some leaders count on the public having a short memory, we will not allow anyone to question the right of the people of Israel to live in security in their own country," he concluded. "Nor will we accept any attempt to equate despicable terrorist organizations with the Israel Defense Forces - our safeguard. The IDF operates according to clear values and in accordance with international law, with a deep conviction in the justice of its cause."