A poll conducted by Lazar Research for the Maariv newspaper found that the Religious Zionist party is strengthening relative to previous polls. While it was once projected not to pass the electoral threshold, it is now stable at five seats.

According to the poll, if the elections were held today, the Likud party would receive 21 seats, followed closely by Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party with 20, and Naftali Bennet and Yair Lapid's Together party, which would win 19 seats.

The poll grants both Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats 10 seats each, Otzma Yehudit, Shas, and United Torah Judaism would each win eight seats, and the Arab communist and Arab nationalist Hadash-Ta'al would win six seats. The Islamist United Arab List (Ra'am) would receive five seats, and so would its Jewish counterpart, the Religious Zionist party.

In total, Netanyahu's bloc remains with 50 seats, the Zionist parties that oppose him 59, one less than the previous poll, and the Arabs gain a seat since the last poll, winning 11.

74% of the respondents to the poll said that they would certainly vote in the upcoming general elections, another 17% said they would probably vote, and those remaining said they would either not vote (3%) or have yet to decide (6%).

While 80% of those who voted for the Zionist opposition parties are certain that they would vote, and 8% have not yet decided, only 72% of those who voted for the coalition parties intend to vote. Likewise, a large percentage of voters for the Arab parties, 82%, are certain that they will vote in the upcoming elections.