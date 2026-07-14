Naftali Bennett’s "Together" party is preparing to ramp up its campaign in the coming weeks to boost its poll numbers ahead of the election.

Amid a slump in recent polling, a senior party official stated in a closed-door conversation that if the party falls to around 13-14 seats, Gadi Eisenkot will take over as leader of the bloc, according to a report by Walla! News.

The official added that as long as "Together" stays above that threshold, the race to lead both the bloc and the government remains open. However, if it dips below that line, Eisenkot is expected to become the opposition camp’s leading candidate.

The party denied the statements attributed to the senior official, dismissing the report as "false reporting based on fabricated sources."