Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned at the National Camp Conference that the upcoming elections will determine whether Israel is governed by a national government or a left-wing coalition, cautioning that a change in government would reverse the current coalition's achievements.

Speaking Thursday evening at the National Camp Conference organized by the Tekuma movement, Smotrich said the upcoming elections would determine whether Israel forms a national government or a left-wing government.

According to Smotrich, the outgoing right-wing government has succeeded in nearly completing a full term in office while implementing a series of significant reforms in the fields of the judiciary, settlement, and the economy.

"For the first time in 38 years, a right-wing government will complete its term and will soon face the test of public confidence. Contrary to all the doom-and-gloom predictions and wishful thinking of television commentators, our national government stood firm throughout the entire period despite numerous challenges from within and abroad. From the moment this government was formed, the left-wing camp, which calls itself 'democratic,' tried in every possible way to trample and nullify the democratic choice. They tried to erase your voice-our collective voice," the minister said.

He continued: "We are carrying out a genuine judicial reform de facto-through actions, not words. Above all, we have led a massive, unprecedented revolution in settlement in Judea and Samaria. We are eliminating the idea of a Palestinian state."

Smotrich also addressed the state of Israel's economy.

"Contrary to all the forecasts and scare tactics of the left, Israel's economy is in excellent shape and is outperforming every prediction thanks to the government's responsible management. Despite the longest and most expensive war in Israel's history, we have cut taxes for reservists and the middle class, and we have advanced major reforms against the exploitation by the banks, leaving more money in your pockets. The shekel and the Israeli stock market are reaching record highs, and foreign investment is flowing into Israel."

In the final part of his speech, the finance minister warned against the possibility of a change in government after the elections. He claimed that a government led by Gadi Eisenkot would work to establish a Palestinian state and reverse the current government's policies in Judea and Samaria.

"An Eisenkot government will establish a Palestinian terror state in the heart of Israel. I say this with complete certainty: international initiatives are being advanced together with figures on the Israeli left whose goal is to roll back all the important steps we have taken in Judea and Samaria. The upcoming elections are about one question: whether Israel will have a national, Zionist, and responsible government, or a dangerous left-wing government disguised as 'statesmanlike,' supported by the Arab parties."

Smotrich concluded by appealing to the Religious Zionist community and right-wing voters to unite behind the national camp ahead of the elections.

"In the face of all this irrational hatred, we will stop being ashamed and stop groveling. We proudly declare that we, the people of Religious Zionism, do not need anyone's approval. We will deliver our decisive answer to all those who poison the public discourse and persecute Religious Zionism at the ballot box. In the upcoming elections, no one can afford to be complacent. We must do everything possible to ensure that a genuine right-wing government is formed. That is in all of your hands."

The remarks were delivered during the right-wing conference currently taking place at Expo Tel Aviv, attended by government ministers, Knesset members, and other public figures. During the event, the Tekuma movement announced the establishment of an organization dedicated to mobilizing right-wing voters to the polls in an effort to secure the formation of another national government.