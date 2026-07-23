Thursday will remain warmer than usual, with extreme heat in the mountains and inland areas, and humidity along the coastline. After morning clouds clear, skies will be mostly sunny.

On Friday, the extreme heat will lighten somewhat. During the morning hours, the skies will be partly cloudy or cloudy, clearing later in the day. Temperatures will drop, especially inland and in the mountains, and return to seasonal average. The heat will become less oppressive, and winds will strengthen during the afternoon hours.

On Saturday, the skies will be clear after morning clouds dissipate. Temperatures will rise slightly.

On Sunday morning, the weather will be fair after the morning clouds clear. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching just below seasonal average inland and in the mountains.