Meteorologist Lior Sudri released the weather forecast for the upcoming Lag B'Omer week, which is expected to be cooler and rainier than usual for the season.

Today (Sunday) will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a drop in temperatures. Local rain is expected in northern Israel and may also reach central areas.

Strong to gusty winds are expected throughout the day, and haze and dust storms may develop in southern Israel. In the Mediterranean Sea, west to northwesterly winds of up to 40 kph are expected, with gusts reaching 60 kph. The sea will be rough to very rough and dangerous for swimming.

On Monday, conditions will remain cloudy and colder than usual for the season. Intermittent rain is expected in northern Israel, with possible local showers in central regions. Winds will strengthen further, and the Mediterranean Sea is expected to become especially stormy, with waves reaching heights of up to three meters.

On Tuesday, the weather will continue to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with temperatures remaining below seasonal averages. Local rain will persist in northern Israel, and light rain may also fall in central areas.

A gradual change is expected on Wednesday, when skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear and temperatures will rise slightly, though they will still remain below normal for the season.

By Thursday, pleasant weather is expected, with another rise in temperatures bringing them back to seasonal norms.