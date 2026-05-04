Lag Ba'omer celebrations, to be held Monday evening and Tuesday, may be dampened by the sky forecasters predict.

On Monday morning, rain will begin falling in northern Israel and along the coastline.

Monday evening will see temperatures drop by up to 10 degrees Celsius, reaching below seasonal average. Unusually, on Mount Hermon, there may be snow. The last time snow fell in Mount Hermon in May was 15 years ago.

Tuesday will be unseasonably cold. Rainfall will continue throughout the morning, mainly in northern Israel.

Wednesday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and on Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise significantly and return to seasonal average.

Friday will be slightly warmer than usual for the season.