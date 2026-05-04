שלג בחרמון היום אתר החרמון מהמפלס העליון

Snow began falling Monday on the upper slopes of Mount Hermon, at an altitude of 2,000 meters above sea level.

Temperatures at the site dropped to -2°C, accompanied by strong gusts of wind and a light accumulation of several centimeters of snow so far.

The snowfall is a rare weather event for the month of May: The last time snow fell on the Hermon's upper slopes during this period was in 2011; no May snowfall has been recorded on the mountain's lower slopes since the 1960s.

Miki Inbar, VP of marketing and spokesperson for the Hermon site, said the timing of the storm was surprising, adding, "Every bit of precipitation is important for the balance."

Site management is monitoring the unusual winter system, which peaked at the location during the morning hours, bringing a wintry atmosphere in the midst of spring.