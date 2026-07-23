הרצוג קרא מגילת איכה עם לוחמי חטיבת החשמונאיםאלון פארגו; סטילס: אלכס קולומויסקי

President Isaac Herzog visited the Maccabim Brigade Training Base of the haredi Hasmonean Brigade on Wednesday evening.

During the visit, the President marked the eve of Tisha B'Av and joined the brigade’s soldiers in reciting the Book of Lamentations .

While at the base, the President received a comprehensive briefing on the brigade's routine and emergency operational missions from its commander, Colonel Shemer Raviv.

Herzog then held an open discussion with the soldiers, hearing about their military service and the various challenges they face. The President expressed his deep appreciation and thanked them for their dedication, service, and commitment to defending the nation.

"It is an immense privilege for me to be here with you - the soldiers of the Hasmonean Brigade. I am deeply moved to see you here. We know that the Temple was destroyed twice due to baseless hatred, but what we are doing right here is demonstrating unconditional love - love for our land and love for our people. It is a profound privilege to study Torah and carry on the chain of generations. Torah study has safeguarded the Jewish people and remains one of our greatest values."

“At the same time, from the very dawn of our existence, we have been forced to defend ourselves, put on uniform, and fight against all our enemies. This wonderful synthesis of serving in the Israel Defense Forces while maintaining a haredi lifestyle is a monumental achievement for the IDF and a monumental personal achievement for each and every one of you," the President concluded.