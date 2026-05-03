On the enlistment day for the IDF's haredi tracks, Head of the Manpower Directorate, Major General Dado Bar-Kalifa, visited the recruitment office at Tel Hashomer.

He met the new recruits designated for haredi units like the Hashmonaim Brigade, the Netzach Yehuda Battalion and the Hetz Company, and spoke with them about the historical significance of their decision to enlist for combat service at this time.

In his remarks, the head of the Manpower Directorate emphasized the courage required of the young haredim to take this step, in the face of the complex social and communal challenges before them.

Bar-Kalifa told the recruits, "These are the initial steps of pioneers, of pathbreakers. This is what people who write history look like. You come despite all the challenges before you, you are learned in Torah and will soon be armed physically as well as spiritually."

He added, "I hope to see you in a few months on the various battlefields, driven by purpose and spirit. We, the commanders, will ensure that you have all the conditions to maintain your way of life while at the same time serving and defending the country,"

According to him, "There will be difficulties; here I want you to remember the depth of the act you are about to perform. The significance of the choice, which is not easy, remember in that moment the meaning of what you are doing. You bear an important and great responsibility. You are to be congratulated."